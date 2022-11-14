Chhattisgarh: Congress to announce its candidate for Bhanupratappur by-poll

Chhattisgarh [India], November 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that Congress will announce the name of its candidate for the upcoming by-polls in the Bhanupratappur constituency of the Kanker district within two days.

"We have had a meeting and names of probable candidates for Bhanupratappur by-polls were discussed. The names recommended by the party's election campaign committee have been sent to the party's high command. We expect the party will announce the name of the candidate within the next two days," said Baghel while speaking to reporters.

He said that the formation of the election coordination committee will also take place accordingly.

Baghel refused to make comment on the name of the candidates of BJP and other political parties preparing to contest the by-election, and said, "Things will become clear only after completion of the nomination process."



Bhanupratappur, an assembly constituency reserved for the scheduled tribes in Chhattisgarh, will go for by-elections on December 5 as the seat fell vacant for the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker Manoj Mandavi.

The nominations for the upcoming by-poll for the Bhanupratappur seat of Kanker district have started, and the last date for the nominations is November 17.

Baghel also paid tribute to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, on his birth anniversary at his residence office on Monday and said that Nehru laid the foundation of India's development.

"Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru had a major contribution to establishing the values of democracy, the model of development he prepared for the country, the field of education health. His contribution during the freedom struggle as a builder of modern India can't be forgotten," Baghel said while talking to reporters.

He added that his government is following the footsteps of Pt Nehru, and has taken many important decisions for the benefit of the people of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

