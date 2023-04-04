Chhattisgarh: Enforcement Directorate is on 'Mission Lotus', alleges Congress leaders

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Calling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a political competitor of opposition parties in the country and dubbing it as 'BJP ED Morcha' and 'BJP IT Morcha', Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, who faced ED action, on Monday alleged that the central agency is on 'Mission Lotus'.

"The way ED is working here it seems like the agency is on Mission Lotus," alleged Congress leaders.

The conference was jointly addressed by the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and businessman Achal Bhatia on Monday.

"ED has conducted several raids across Chhattisgarh but the central agency did not reveal the properties they unearthed. Moreover, the agency did not make any revelation about the recovered cash. I want to tell ED to spot 'Operation Lotus' which they are undertaking at the behest of their political masters," alleged Dewangan.

They are taking action against those who are close to the Congress party and the government, he alleged.

"Although I am the chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDM), neither anyone in the family is linked to the business of coal nor CMDM has any work related to coal. It is beyond my understanding why the raid was conducted at my address," said Dewangan.

During Congress's plenary session important responsibilities were given to me and to destabilize the event, they conducted the raid at my address, alleged the CMDC chairman, adding that the raids were politically motivated.



The central agency should make public the information related to recoveries made for my address, he said.

BJP is worried and scared with the fact that Congress will again form the government in Chhattisgarh, therefore they are trying to intimidate us, alleged Dewangan.

The sleuths of ED have ransacked the house of mine, as well as my brother, on the pretext of search, alleged Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, adding that the party will launch an extensive protest if the agency will continue such action.

Meanwhile, Sunny Agrawal alleged that the central agency asked him to join BJP to evade such raids.

Similarly, businessman Achal Bhatia alleged that when ED found nothing at his residence, the sleuths of the central agency started enquiring about the Chief Minister's son.

It may be recalled that ED had recently conducted multiple raids in Chhattisgarh reportedly covering addresses linked to Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal, industrialist Kamal Sarda, IAS Anil Tuteja, businessman Baldev Singh Bhatia alias Pappu Bhatia and others.

Reacting to the allegations of Congress leaders, former minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already made it clear that he will neither eat nor let anyone eat. This is the reason why the central agencies are running a campaign against corruption with complete transparency.

ED's raids covering the addresses of people belonging to the ruling party in Chhattisgarh are part of the same commitment.

Earlier on March 28, ED reportedly carried out search operations at separate locations in Raipur at the office belonging to a Congress leader Ram Gopal Agarwal at Gore Parisar under Civil Lines police station and residence of industrialist Kamal Sarda at Shankar Nagar in mining and alleged coal levy scam. CRPF personnel remained present at both locations as the ED officials conducted raids. (ANI)

