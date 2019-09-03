Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

"He (Amit Jogi) will be produced before a court and as per the orders of the court, action will be taken. The matter is of Gaurella Police Station. He has been accused of giving wrong information in his election affidavit about his birthplace during 2013 Assembly elections," said Sanjay Kumar Dhruv, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bilaspur.

Sameera Paikra, who contested against Amit Jogi from Marwahi Assembly constituency on BJP ticket, had earlier filed the case.

Amit Jogi had defeated Paikra in the 2013 Assembly elections. (ANI)

