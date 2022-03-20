Chhattisgarh: Gopal Rai inaugurates new AAP office in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai inaugurated a new party office in Raipur on Sunday.

Addressing reporters here today after inaugurating the party office, Rai said, "AAP has formed the government in Delhi again on the basis of its work and also formed the government in Punjab with a thumping majority, as people of the state showed their trust in AAP's work."

He added, "We have been receiving various calls from the people of the state (Chhatisgarh) to join the party."



AAP now eyes Chhattisgarh and hence the senior AAP leader is in the state and will participate in a "Vijay Yatra" (victory march), to be taken out by the party in Raipur on Monday to mark the party's victory in Punjab.

A decision to hold the "Badalbo Chhattisgarh" (Change Chhattisgarh) rally has also been taken. (ANI)