Chhattisgarh govt announces steps to eradicate unemployment

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Monday announced several steps to eradicate unemployment among youth of the state.

In this regard, an "E" category registration system in the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government will be initiated in all the construction departments, bodies, and boards of the administration.



Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said, "The integrated 'E' category registration system has been implemented in the state by the Public Works Department. A provision has been made to employ the local unemployed youth via the 'E' category registration system in a single work through a limited tender at block level costing up to Rs 20 lakh."

The Public Works Department has made it mandatory to appoint Diploma Engineers in projects undertaken worth Rs 20 lakh and graduate engineers in projects costing up to Rs one crore in construction contracts. A provision has been made to pay Rs 15,000 per month to the diploma engineers and Rs 25,000 per month to the graduate engineer, Baghel mentioned in a Facebook post.

The Chief Minister further directed the Chief Secretary of the state that instructions should be issued to follow the above two decisions of the Public Works Department in all construction departments, bodies, boards, boards, etc, so that more and more youth of the state could avail its benefits. (ANI)

