Chhattisgarh govt moves Supreme Court challenging PMLA provisions, hearing on May 4

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that central investigating agencies are being misused.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha for an early hearing.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, told the bench that the issue is of constitutional importance and it requires an urgent hearing.

The bench said it will take up the matter for a hearing on May 4.



The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government said central agencies are being misused to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of non-BJP state government.

The government said several complaints are being received by the State government on behalf of its officials as well as the residents of the State that the ED is "torturing, abusing, and manhandling" them in the garb of conducting a probe.

Because of this "blatant and excessive misuse" of powers, Chhattisgarh is being forced to approach the court, the plea said.

The original suit under Article 131 of the Constitution is regarding recent searches being conducted by the ED in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Under Article 131, the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction over inter-State or Centre and State disputes. (ANI)

