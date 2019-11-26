Chhattisgarh govt to procure paddy at Rs 1850/q

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced that the government will procure paddy at a minimum support price of Rs 1,850 per quintal in the current kharif season.

Speaking to media here, the chief minister said that the government has formed a Cabinet committee to study and explore ways to give farmers the difference amount between MSP and the promised MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

"I have announced that the paddy farmers should get Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy in every circumstance even if the procurement centres purchase paddy at the rate of Rs 1,850 per quintal," he said.

He further said, "I have announced the formation of a sub-committee of the Cabinet to study as to how the difference amount between MSP and promised MSP could be provided to farmers."

Baghel said the committee could take around two months to come up with a plan to give the bonus to paddy farmers.

The Chief Minister has recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to keep MSP for paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal but to increase the state's quota in the central pool.

He alleged that despite writing the letter, Modi was not giving him an appointment to meet him to discuss the issue.

"When I met the Agriculture Minister last time, he had assured me to speak to the Prime Minister but the PM is not giving an appointment. What can we do? He doesn't have time for public problems," he said. (ANI)

