Chhattisgarh govt to start 'Hamar Beti Hamar Maan' campaign for women's safety

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Keeping in mind the concern for women's safety and their empowerment in society, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the 'Hamar Beti-Hamar Maan' campaign in this state.

"The society in which daughters are safe and empowered, that society moves on the path of continuous progress. I would like to share with you that keeping in mind the daughters' safety, the Chhattisgarh government is going to start the 'Hamar Beti-Hamar Maan' campaign. #Hamar_Beti_Hamar_Maan," CM Baghel said in a series of tweets.

Via his tweets, the CM informed that under the campaign, the girls here will be taught about various necessary subjects, including their legal rights, good touch-bad touch, and sexual crimes.

"Women officers and employees of the state police will communicate, guide, and teach the daughters in schools and colleges about their legal rights, good touch, bad touch, molestation, sexual abuse, cyber crime, protection from social media crimes and their rights," he added.

Adding further, he said that a helpline number will also be issued under the Hamar Beti Hamar Maan campaign so that prompt action could be taken on the crimes against any woman after they complain about it through that number.

"A special team of police will patrol the girl's schools, colleges, and other prominent places with the specific presence of females," CM Baghel said.

He further announced the state government's other decision that the investigations into these matters shall be taken up by the women investigators within a stipulated time.

"We have also decided that the investigation of crimes related to women will be done on a priority basis by women investigators. Moreover, the IG Range will be responsible for ensuring that the probe in such matters is completed within a stipulated time and a challan is also presented," he added.

He further said that the women in educational institutes of the state will be trained regarding the usage of the application developed specifically for women's safety by visiting the schools and colleges here. (ANI)