Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo to head screening committee for Jharkhand polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo as chairman of the party's screening committee for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Others in the six-member committee include Kerala MP Kodikunnil Suresh, party secretary Saleem Ahmed, General Secretary Incharge of the state RPN Singh, state party chief Rameshwar Oraon and Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam.

The screening committee has been tasked with finalising candidates for the assembly polls and will make its recommendations to the party's Central Election Committee.

Jharkhand is scheduled to go to polls at the end of this year. (ANI)

