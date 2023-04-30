Chhattisgarh: Prominent tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Chhattisgarh Nand Kumar Sai quit the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Sai said he resigned from the primary membership and all posts of BJP. He said his image was being tarnished and there were conspiracies against him in BJP.

Sai, a prominent tribal face in BJP, held several key positions. He served as the former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He was the Chhattisgarh BJP chief between 2003-2005. He was also the Madhya Pradesh (undivided) state party president from 1997-2000.



Sai's resignation comes months ahead the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

"Senior BJP leader Nand Kumar Sai has tendered his resignation. He is our prominent leader, we will have a word with him and if there is any misunderstanding, will try to clear it," said Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took the opportunity to mock BJP on the occasion.

"Today Nand Kumar Sai ji has also said 'Mann ki Baat' of the tribals along with himself," Baghel tweeted.

Baghel's jibe came against the backdrop of the completion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'. (ANI)

