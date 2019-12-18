Chidambaram chides PM Modi over 'Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen' jibe

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the opposition party at an election rally in Jharkhand where he dared the opposition to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen.

"Why should we give citizenship to people who are already citizens of Pakistan? What is the meaning of such challenges to the Opposition?" he said.

"It is gratifying that the students and the young generation are liberal, secular, tolerant and exhibit humanism. Is the government challenging these values?" Chidambaram said in a follow-up tweet.

Modi on Tuesday had accused Congress and its allies of indulging in "guerrilla" politics over the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and challenged the opposition party to declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen.

"They are spreading lies on CAA and scaring people. Congress has used its full force to create an atmosphere of illusion and falsehood. Congress is instigating violence. It is clear that CAA will have no effect on citizens of India including Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Buddhists. Congress and its allies are spreading lies and rumours on the Act," he said while addressing a rally at Barhait in Jharkhand.

"I challenge the Congress and their allies that if they have the guts they should openly declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen. Besides this, Congress should announce that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh", he had added. (ANI)