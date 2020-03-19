Chidambaram expects PM Modi to announce total lockdown for 2-4 weeks as preventive measure against corona

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it would be disappointed if the government did not announce a total lockdown for a period of 2-4 weeks.

"What will the Prime Minister announce at 8 pm today? I will be disappointed if the PM did not announce a total lockdown, at least of all towns and cities, for a period of 2-4 weeks," Chidambaram tweeted.

He asserted that "anything less will be letting down this country."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 in India. So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. Three persons have died from the disease.



This evening, the Prime Minister is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic.



In the meeting, the Prime Minister had emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the pandemic. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.



The Prime Minister had expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others, the statement said. (ANI)