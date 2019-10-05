P Chidambaram (File photo)
P Chidambaram (File photo)

Chidambaram gets medical check-up done at AIIMS following stomach ache

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Saturday referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach ache.
Following a medical check-up, he was later taken back to Tihar jail.
This comes after the Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the CBI on a plea by Chidambaram against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.
A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice to the CBI and asked it to file a reply on the plea while posting the matter for hearing on October 15.
Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.
While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.
The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:07 IST

