Chidambaram lied about not being given concrete proposal for alliance in Goa, says TMC National Vice-President Pavan Varma

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 21 (ANI): A day after All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Congress for failing to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the sake of Goans, AITC National Vice-President Pavan Varma on Friday alleged that senior Congress leader and Goa in-charge P Chidambaram had lied about not being given a concrete proposal for an alliance in Goa ahead of Assembly polls.

Addressing the media along with Goa TMC Mahila President Avita Bandodkar and Goa TMC Youth President Jayesh Shetgaonkar, Pavan Varma categorically stated, "I had gone to meet Chidambaram at his house in Delhi on December 24 at 1:30 pm," said Varma.

"I went with the proposal that given the situation in Goa, and with the focus on removing the divisive BJP from the state, we must unite. I sat with him for one hour with a concrete plan, but he failed to respond. Both Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi failed to rise above their narrow politics and vision even for the sake of Goans," stated Varma.



Elaborating how the Congress had failed as the main Opposition party, Varma said, "Since 2012, the Congress party under the current leadership has lost 90 per cent of the elections that they have fought. If the Congress party cannot deliver, they should let someone else take charge."

He further added, "Today, the real strength or the only unifier of the opposition is Mamata Banerjee. It's actually the Congress that wants the opposition vote divided."

Goa TMC Mahila President Avita Bandodkar said, "Mamata Didi is the only one who can fight the fascist BJP. How can Congress blame us for splitting votes when back in 2017 they were the ones who disrespected the people's mandate. Didn't Congress MLAs jump to the BJP back then?"

Reiterating the party stand, Goa TMC Youth President Jayesh Shetgaonkar said, "I urge Goenkars not to waste their vote by voting for the Congress because if you vote for the Congress, the BJP will win. Unlike Congress, the TMC is here to defeat the BJP. We will remove them from Goa and we are working with all sincerity to make that happen." (ANI)

