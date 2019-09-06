Congress leader P Chidambaram being taken in a police bus to Tihar jail in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress leader P Chidambaram being taken in a police bus to Tihar jail in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chidambaram likely to spend 74th birthday in Tihar Jail

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): After the special CBI court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case on Thursday, Congress leader P Chidambaram is likely to remain in Tihar jail on his 74th birthday.
73-year-old Chidambaram will turn 74 on September 16.
However, there is a remedy available for Chidambaram, as he can move for bail in the CBI matter.
The Congress leader's lawyers have also moved an application stating that he wants to surrender in the ED case in relation to INX media case. A notice has been issued to the ED and a reply from the probe agency has been sought.
The hearing of Chidambaram's surrender application will take place on September 12.
Earlier in the day, the court sent the Congress leader to judicial custody saying that allegations against the Congress leader were found to be "serious" and CBI has apprehension that his status and position may hamper the investigation.
Chidambaram moved application seeking permission to carry his spectacle, prescribed medicine and requested western toilet facility. In another application, he sought directions from the court to provide adequate security considering that he has Z category security.
The Congress leader asked the court that he should be kept in a separate cell.
The court has allowed the former minister's aforementioned requests.
Director-General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel said Chidambaram will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates.
"He will be kept in a separate cell in jail number 7 and will be served roti-dal-sabzi (chappati, pulses and vegetable) which is given to all inmates," Goel told ANI here.
"He will be provided spectacles, medicine and western toilet, in accordance with court's directives," he added.
Chidambaram was in custody of the CBI after he was arrested in a midnight drama on August 21.
Chidambaram was produced in Rouse Avenue Court after the apex court' rejected his appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that grant of anticipatory bail plea would definitely "hamper" effective investigation.
A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram and stated grant of anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation may frustrate the investigating agency in interrogating the accused and in collecting useful information and also the "materials" which might have been "concealed".
The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:07 IST

Madhya Pradesh MLA to meet Sonia Gandhi over denial of ministerial post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Congress rebel and Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Thursday expressed disappointment for not getting a ministerial birth in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:06 IST

Some agents, dealers are trying to malign my image: Goa Deputy...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday said some agents and dealers have created a fake identity Gupta for spreading rumors on social media on the working of Town and Country Planning Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:51 IST

Gadkari to take up auto sector's demand for GST reduction with Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the automobile industry of support from the centre, saying he will take up the industry's demand of GST reduction with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:48 IST

72 MoUs worth Rs. 8071 crore signed to promote tourism: HP CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 05 (ANI): As many as 72 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs. 8071 crore were signed with various prospective entrepreneurs in the tourism sector by the state government on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:46 IST

Telangana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, two other...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India] Sept 5 (ANI): A family of four fell ill after consuming a birthday cake which was allegedly poisoned here in Ayinapur village of Komaravelli Mandal in Siddipet District on Thursday. However, two of the family members lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:41 IST

Sonia Gandhi to announce new Delhi Congress President within 3...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko on Thursday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will announce the new Delhi president within three days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:40 IST

Bihar: Girls hostel alleges caretaker of consuming alcohol,...

Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Girls staying at Jehanabad Boarding School in Bihar alleged that the hostel caretaker used to consume liquor on a regular basis and had once beaten an inmate.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:38 IST

CBI has gained high credibility, benchmark in crime...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained high degree of credibility over the years and "it has become a benchmark for investigation of crimes".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi: DGCA suspends license of Indigo pilot for flying...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday temporarily suspended the license of an Indigo pilot in connection with an incident that occurred in the last week of July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:21 IST

Karnataka: Congress JD(U) supporters hold protest against DK...

Kanakapura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress Janata Dal (Secular) supporters on Thursday held a protest at Channabasappa Circle in Kanakapura, Karnataka against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:12 IST

Delhi: Bodies of 2 brothers found hanging from iron railing of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Bodies of two brothers were found hanging from an iron railing of a window at their residence here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:11 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal, Sisodia present State Teachers Awards today

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the State Teachers Awards on Thursday afternoon at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Read More
iocl