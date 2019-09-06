Chidambaram likely to spend 74th birthday in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): After the special CBI court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case on Thursday, Congress leader P Chidambaram is likely to remain in Tihar jail on his 74th birthday.

73-year-old Chidambaram will turn 74 on September 16.

However, there is a remedy available for Chidambaram, as he can move for bail in the CBI matter.

The Congress leader's lawyers have also moved an application stating that he wants to surrender in the ED case in relation to INX media case. A notice has been issued to the ED and a reply from the probe agency has been sought.

The hearing of Chidambaram's surrender application will take place on September 12.

Earlier in the day, the court sent the Congress leader to judicial custody saying that allegations against the Congress leader were found to be "serious" and CBI has apprehension that his status and position may hamper the investigation.

Chidambaram moved application seeking permission to carry his spectacle, prescribed medicine and requested western toilet facility. In another application, he sought directions from the court to provide adequate security considering that he has Z category security.

The Congress leader asked the court that he should be kept in a separate cell.

The court has allowed the former minister's aforementioned requests.

Director-General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel said Chidambaram will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates.

"He will be kept in a separate cell in jail number 7 and will be served roti-dal-sabzi (chappati, pulses and vegetable) which is given to all inmates," Goel told ANI here.

"He will be provided spectacles, medicine and western toilet, in accordance with court's directives," he added.

Chidambaram was in custody of the CBI after he was arrested in a midnight drama on August 21.

Chidambaram was produced in Rouse Avenue Court after the apex court' rejected his appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that grant of anticipatory bail plea would definitely "hamper" effective investigation.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram and stated grant of anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation may frustrate the investigating agency in interrogating the accused and in collecting useful information and also the "materials" which might have been "concealed".

The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

