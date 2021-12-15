Chidambaram says PM Modi skipped event in Parliament to pay tribute to 2001 attack victims

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped to the event in Parliament to pay homage to those who were killed in the 2001 attack and went to Varanasi.

"PM has such great respect for Parliament that he will skip the December 13 homage to martyred security staff. He will skip everything and go to Varanasi. You will only find him in places like Varanasi and Ayodhya, not in the parliament," Chidambaram said.



PM Modi undertook a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday and also attended a conclave of chief ministers from BJP-ruled states on Tuesday.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

