BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Chidambaram trying to give Art 370 a communal spin, says Sambit Patra

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday lashed out at former Home Minister P Chidambaram over his remarks on the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and claimed that Congress has always tried to find a "Hindu-Muslim" angle.
"As far as Congress is concerned, in the last 70 years, they have always tried their best to find a Hindu-Muslim angle in everything. That is why in the Article 370 issue too, P Chidambaram is trying to find one, ironically, Chidambaram should be reminded that the move to repeal Article 370 is all about development," Patra told ANI here.
On Sunday, Chidambaram had claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.
"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," former Union Minister said.
However, Patra reaffirmed that revoking Article 370 was all about the development of Kashmir. "To bring in a Hindu-Muslim angle is absolutely demeaning. They will try their best to create a conflict where none exists to drive some political benefits, be it Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh or others," he said.
Patra also lashed out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his statements against the move to repeal Article 370.
Singh had on Sunday said, "See the international media and what is happening in Kashmir. They (government) have burnt their hands in fire by abolishing Article 370, saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully otherwise Kashmir will slip out of our hands."
Calling him a "repeat offender", Patra said, "Digvijaya Singh has always been giving statements which do not go well with nationalism and national integration. We have seen how he tried to divide India as far as surgical strikes were concerned, he wanted evidence for the same, he spoke ill against the airstrike as well and today he said Kashmir will not be a part of India. This is the frustration of the Congress party."
"Kashmir is responding peacefully today, we don't know as to why when there is peace in Jammu-Kashmir and the whole of India, the Congress leaders are not in peace," he added.(ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:20 IST

Noida: Case registered against seven persons accused in driver's murder

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against seven persons in connection with the alleged murder of a truck driver here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Tharoor wishes Jaitley speedy recovery, says looking forward to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he is relieved to know that the health condition of his "university contemporary and friend" Arun Jaitley is stable as reported by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after a purported audio clip of threatening a forest official went viral, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang on Monday said the official used to extort money from people for using the land which was given to them on lease.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Karnataka: Muslim families in flood-hit Belgaum deprived of Eid...

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Where the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, the scenario in Sai Nagar area of flood-hit Karnataka remains grim.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:06 IST

Karnataka floods: Death toll reaches 42

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Karnataka on Monday mounted to 42.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Punjab CM hosts lunch for Kashmiri students on Eid al-Adha

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hosted lunch for around 125 Kashmiri students on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the state Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Eid al-Adha: BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh counterparts...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday greeted Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari at Indo-Bangladesh border here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire, 28 members rescued

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): 29 crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Eid celebrated peacefully in J-K, thousands offer prayers at...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Eid prayers were concluded peacefully in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with prayers beginning at 7 am at most mosques which went on till noon in some places.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:35 IST

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA...

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:33 IST

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA...

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

J-K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.

Read More
iocl