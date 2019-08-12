Chidambaram trying to give Art 370 a communal spin, says Sambit Patra

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after a purported audio clip of threatening a forest official went viral, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang on Monday said the official used to extort money from people for using the land which was given to them on lease.