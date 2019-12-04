Chidambaram's 106-day custody was 'vengeful and vindictive', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said P Chidambaram's 106-day-long custody was "vengeful and vindictive" and hoped that he will come clean in the INX Media case.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul expressed happiness over the Supreme Court granting bail to the former finance minister.

"Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial," he said.

The Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram and directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case.

Chidambaram's son Karti also expressed happiness and said that the Congress MP will attend the ongoing session of Parliament on Thursday. "I am very happy that he is going to be back home. I am extremely relieved," Karti told ANI here.

He shall not give a press interview and not make public statements with regard to this case, the court ordered, while directing him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister.

CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

