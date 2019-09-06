Representative Image
Representative Image

China's stand on Pakistan may affect trade relations: BJP tells Chinese leaders

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A BJP delegation that visited China recentloy has conveyed to the Communist Party leaders that trade relations between the two countries may be affected if the neighbouring country does not change its stand on issues "sensitive" to India.
During their visit to various provinces of China, the 10-member delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party had conveyed to the Communist Party leaders the need for checking the narrative that China stands with Pakistan on issues sensitive to India.
Speaking to ANI, Arun Singh, national General Secretary of BJP said that extensive discussions from trade to party ideologies took place. However, the most vital among them was China's stated affinity towards Pakistan.
"We told them when we use their products at home we become emotionally attached to them as well. But if the sentiment that you stand with the neighbouring country on issues sensitive to us prevails, then eventually it is bound to hurt the trade relations between two countries. If we see you siding with the neighbouring country, it hurts the sentiment of country and the trade between the two countries." he said.
Besides Singh, the delegation comprised foreign cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, Gopal Krishan Aggarwal, spokesperson, -Shiv Kumar Udasi, Suresh Pujari, Mahesh Poddar, Ramesh Shejwalkar and Raksha Khadse (all MPs) and some other party members.
They also discussed export of agricultural product especially soya, rice and sugar by China.
The BJP delegation also raised concerns about fiscal deficit and said it is a challenge.
"There are ways to cover this deficit through technology transfer, integrating MSME through the supply chain. FDI, transfer of technology and development of MSME and integrate into Chinese global chain. We raised concerns about visa norms and China's stand on terrorism. As a political dispensation, we need to raise public concerns as well, " Aggarwal said.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited China where the concerns about territorial claims of Aksai Chin were addressed. (ANI)

