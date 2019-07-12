Chinese object to Dalai Lama's birthday celebration from their side of LAC

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): China has objected to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's birthday celebration in Ladakh while demanding all activities that may be for "splitting Tibet" be banned.

Army sources told ANI on Friday that Chinese Army personnel, wearing civilian clothes, came in a civilian vehicle and stationed themselves on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok area in Ladakh when the villagers were organising the birthday of the Tibetan leader Dalai Lama on July 5-6.

Chinese from their side of the LAC said that all activities that may be for splitting Tibet must be banned, said army sources.

A few years ago, China has objected to Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh In retaliation to his visit to the state, China had renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Army sources also refuted reports claiming that PLA had infiltrated several km inside the Indian territory in Ladakh on July 5-6. (ANI)

