Chinese troops on Ladakh, Arunachal borders similar to what is happening in Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi in London

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London said that the basic idea behind the Chinese troops on the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to what is happening in Ukraine, adding that he mentioned this to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar but he disagreed terming it a "ludicrous idea".

He said, "In my view, the basic idea behind the troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is similar to what is happening in Ukraine. I mentioned this to the Foreign Minister (S Jaishankar) but he completely disagrees with me and thinks it is a ludicrous idea."

Comparing the Indian borders to that of Ukraine, the Congress leader said, "The basic principle that has been applied in Ukraine is that Russia has told Ukraine that we do not accept your relationship with Europe and America and if you do not change this relationship, we will challenge your territorial integrity."

"I think this is what is happening on the borders of my country. China doesn't want us to have a relationship with the US. It is threatening us by saying if you continue to have a relationship then we'll take action. That is why they have got troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi added. (ANI)