Chirag Paswan embarks on 'Bihar First, Bihari First' yatra

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Ahead of Bihar Assembly election 2020, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Friday launched -- Bihar First, Bihari First-- campaign.

The first leg of the journey will start from Hajipur in Vaishali. The yatra will travel across different districts of Bihar to culminate at the Gandhi Maidan here on April 14.

Paswan, while addressing an event, said: "Bihar First, Bihari First campaign aims at developing the state of Bihar thoroughly. There is a dire need to develop the state."

"The utmost requirement to make Bihar a number one state. Develop all the colleges in Patna, and what is needed to advance the state of Bihar will also be discussed," he added.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Kishore, who was recently expelled from the JD-U, said: "To move Bihar towards the path of development is a good thing." (ANI)

