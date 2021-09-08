Chirag Paswan invites Tejashwi Yadav for father Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary event

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to invite him for an event on September 12 to mark the first death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan is likely to meet RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the national capital on Thursday.

"I have met Tejashwi Yadav to invite him to Barkhi of my father, to be held on September 12. I will also meet Lalu Prasad Yadav tomorrow in Delhi. My aim is to invite everyone who has worked with him to pay their tributes," Paswan said while addressing the media persons here.

The LJP leader also said that he hopes to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to invite him for the event.

However, both Paswan and Tejashwi did not comment on the political alliances between the two parties.

"We said what we wanted to say. We cannot say anything after what Lalu ji had said," Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement of 'seeing Chirag and Tejashwi together'



"This is not the right to discuss politics. I am here to invite them as a family," Paswan added.

The death anniversary event would be significant in the political context as it comes at a time when Chirag Paswan is in the middle of a bitter dispute with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of his father's legacy.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief. Birla had accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

After being sidelined by the NDA, and his uncle Pashupati Paras who was sworn in as Union Minister, Chirag decided to go ahead with Aashirvaad Yatra in Bihar with a motive to secure his political future.

Amid the power tussle in the LJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in August said he wants Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav to come together to form an alliance.

Prior to that, Tejashwi Yadav had also called Chirag for joining hands with the Opposition. Chirag Paswan has also called Tejashwi Yadav his "younger brother" on several occasions. (ANI)

