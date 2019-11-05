Ram Vilas Paswan is likely to pass the baton of LJP leadership to his son Chirag Paswan. (File photo)
Chirag Paswan likely to take over as LJP chief

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:37 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): MP Chirag Paswan is likely to replace his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and an announcement for the same is expected to be made on Tuesday.
According to sources, Chirag will be announced as the next LJP chief at the party's national executive meeting which will be convened here today.
The decision comes ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state, the sources said.
Ram Vilas Paswan, the sources said, will be the party's patron after son Chirag takes over his role.
LJP, which mainly draws support from a section of the Dalit community is set to beginits membership campaign on its foundation day on November 28.
Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:38 IST

