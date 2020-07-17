Chirag Paswan seeks high-level probe into part collapse of bridge in Bihar

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday demanded a high-level investigation and strict action against the guilty over the collapse of part of a bridge in Gopalganj, saying that such incidents raise questions over "zero corruption" pledge of the government in eyes of people.

LJP is part of the ruling NDA in Bihar.

"A part of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 264 crores collapsed today. Full quality should be ensured in work done using public money. Such incidents raise questions on zero corruption in public eyes. LJP demands that strict action must be taken against the guilty after a high-level investigation," Paswan said in a tweet.

The bridge was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj.

Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department of Bihar, said that about two km from the Sattarghat main bridge, the access path of a smaller 18-meter long bridge, towards Gopalganj, has been cut.

"This smaller bridge is located inside the dam of the Gandak River. The pressure of water in the Gandak river is more towards Gopalganj. Due to this, a portion of road going towards the smaller bridge has been cut."

Meena added that there is no irregularity in the scheme.

He said the incident was a natural disaster caused due to unexpected water pressure, and the structure of the smaller bridge was not damaged due to erosion. He added that traffic of the bridge will be restored as soon as the water pressure decreases. (ANI)

