Chirag Paswan to invite Tejashwi Yadav for father Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary event: Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan is scheduled to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday to invite him for an event on September 12 to mark the first death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, said sources.

"Chirag Paswan and Tejaswi Yadav are meeting for the first time after the Bihar election on Wednesday. Chirag is going to invite Tejashwi for his father's first death anniversary programme," said sources.

Sources said the death anniversary event would be significant in the political context as it comes at a time when Chirag Paswan is in the middle of a bitter dispute with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of his father's legacy.



The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief. Birla had accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

After being sidelined by the NDA, and his uncle Pashupati Paras who was sworn in as Union Minister, Chirag decided to go ahead with Aashirvaad Yatra in Bihar with a motive to secure his political future.

Amid the power tussle in the LJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in August said he wants Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav to come together to form an alliance.

Prior to that, Tejashwi Yadav had also called Chirag for joining hands with the Opposition. Chirag Paswan has also called Tejashwi Yadav his "younger brother" on several occasions. (ANI)

