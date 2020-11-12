Chirag Paswan's LJP secures solitary seat in Bihar elections

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which fielded 137 candidates in Bihar Assembly polls, managed to secure only one seat.

LJP candidate from Matihani constituency, Raj Kumar Singh defeated Janata Dal-United's Narendra Kumar Singh aka Bogo Singh by a slender margin of 333 votes.

LJP candidate from Matihani got 61,364 votes whereas Bogo Singh received 61,031 votes.

Except for five seats where the BJP was contesting, the LJP fielded candidates against the JD(U). The party,m which had broken away from the NDA alliance primarily in opposition to the Nitish Kumar had also given tickets to as many as 25 Bharatiya Janata Party rebel leaders who joined the LJP.



The overall party performance by the LJP was poor as compared to the 2015 elections. However, its vote share this time was higher with 5.7 per cent compared to 4.83 per cent in the 2015 elections.

Earlier on Tuesday LJP leader Chirag Paswan took to Twitter to say:"People of Bihar have reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The result shows that people are excited for the BJP. This is PM Modi's victory," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

The Paswan scion also congratulated the candidates who fought for the party and hoped that the efforts will reap the benefit in the future.

"All the LJP candidates fought well the elections all alone. Party's vote share also increased. LJP went with 'Bihar first Bihari first' resolution. The party also strengthened in every district and will benefit in future," he added.

The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats whereas Mahagathbandhan settled with 110 seats in a closely contested election that saw counting continue stretching over 20 hours and wrapping up only in the early hours on Wednesday.

While BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 74 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 43 seats. Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). (ANI)

