Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
Chitrakoot district to get a makeover just like Prayagraj: UP CM Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:47 IST

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that in coming days Chitrakoot district will get a makeover just like Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad.
He said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 70 projects worth Rs 182 crore in Chitrakoot district.
"We are going to carry on with the beautification of various mythological and historical spots here through different tourism schemes. The beautification work of Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Rajapur is underway," Adityanath said.
The Chief Minister said that soon travelling to Delhi will become easier for Chitrakoot citizens, reads a statement.

Adityanath said that through these development projects, "we will be able to gradually develop the region and also bring prosperity to the life of the citizens."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said clearly that for the first five years, we should strive for the upliftment of the poor and try to fulfill their aspirations. These five years are for establishing the nation as a power across the globe," he said.
Meanwhile, speaking about the revoking of Article 370, he said, "Abrogation of Article 370 took place to unify the country. This Article triggered terrorism and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated it to put a stop to terrorism. We must congratulate both the leaders for this achievement."
Speaking about the Kayakalp Scheme, he said that even the children of poor people are wearing good uniforms and shoes.
"We are trying to enhance the quality of the schools under the Basic Education department and bring them on par with the convent and public schools," he said. (ANI)

