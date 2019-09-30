Choubey blames 'Hathiya Nakstra' for rain in Bihar

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): While Bihar is battling to cope up with the flood situation, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said, "Hatiya Nakstra" is responsible for heavy downpour in the state.

"We are making all efforts to cope up with the flood situation in Bihar. Almost all parts of Bihar have been destroyed due to flood including capital city Patna. We are discussing action taken Report with the concerned officers in the district," he told ANI.

"Hathiya Nakstra mei bhaut barish hoti hai. ( Heavy rainfall is witnessed during 'Hatiya Nakstra'). Major damage of property is seen," Choubey added.

Without naming Choubey, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said he is balming 'Nakshtra' and opposition for his 15 years of failure.

"Bihar CM must issue a white paper detailing every expenditure made in the last 15 years in the name of urban development, sewerage system, drainage infrastructure & disaster management! As always he is blaming weather, nature, Nakshtra and opposition for his 15 years failure," he tweeted.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Bhojpur districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red warning for heavy rain in the state. IMD has directed the state and local authorities to step up action.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall-related incidents, until now. (ANI)

