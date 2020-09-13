Chouhan calls Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh as 'modern thugs'

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Attacking previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday termed Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as "modern thugs" and alleged that they pocketed money from the state's budget.

"They made new records in corruption, pocketed money from the budget of the state, pocketed the money that was to be used for development. They pocketed the Rs 2,200 Crores premium of Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are modern thugs," Chouhan said while addressing a public rally.



"We said several times that Kamal Nath ji come out as people are in difficulties during flood and drought conditions. He said that he is the chief minister and he will oversee the situaion from his residence. I said 'teri pyari pyari surat ko kisi ki nazar na lage Kamal Nath'," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, bye-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

