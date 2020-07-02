Chowdhury slams government for asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate bungalow, says battle China not Gandhi family

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government and accused it of targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra instead of "evicting the Chinese intruders".

"BJP party's priority list. Before evicting the Chinese intruders who have not only occupied strategic heights in Ladakh but also killed our soldiers dastardly, evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her bungalow is more important," Chowdhury, leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in a tweet.

"Instead of waging battle against Congress party and Gandhi Parivar, wage the battle against corona and China," he added.

The Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the Congress leader to vacate the bungalow on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security.

She has been advised to vacate the house on or before August 1. The letter said that any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules. (ANI)

