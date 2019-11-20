Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Citing various shortcomings, Assam Minister Sarma seeks scrapping of current process of NRC

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:24 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the current process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be scrapped citing various shortcomings but emphasised that the state should be made a part of the national NRC process.
"Assam's BJP unit and the government are of the opinion that the NRC prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court by State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has failed to fulfil the aspirations the people of Assam," Sarma told reporters.
"There were many lacunae, which we have already pointed from various forums. Various social organisations of Assam have already petitioned the Supreme Court seeking review of the present process, which is under the adjudication of the apex court. We are of the view that the present NRC process should be scrapped," said Sarma.
In the final NRC list published on August 31, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims in Assam.
Attacking Hajela further, Sarma said: "The NRC coordinator kept aside the state government in the process. We are not happy with the way he carried out the process."
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has heard social organisations. I believe the new draft will be introduced addressing the concerns of the people of India," he added.
After the NRC list was published, the Supreme Court in October ordered the transfer of Assam NRC coordinator -- Prateek Hajela -- to Madhya Pradesh on deputation.
Sarma also said that Assam should be made a part of the national NRC process as the state wise cut-offs create confusion.
"We should be a part of the national NRC process. As and when national NRC is prepared, Assam should be made its part. I think for pan India, there will be a cut-off. Assam should be made part of that cut off. It may be 71 and 61 or 66. If there is cut off for the country that will be good," the minister said.
"In the same country, there cannot be two cutoffs. Let us see what cut off will be there at the national level prepared by the government. There cannot be two cut-offs -- one for Assam and the other for the rest of India," he added.
When asked if Assam government has sent any proposal to the Centre in this regard, Sarma said: "The Central government is aware of the sense and feelings of the Assam government and state BJP unit."
The minister said the NRC is a continuous process that should be carried out in five or ten years.
"NRC is a continuous process. The Government of India has said the NRC will be a continuous process. You have to keep on spending funds on the NRC. It was initially done in 1951. Till now, there is no NRC, but the country should have one," added Sarma.
"Now, there will be continuous up-gradation of the NRC -- may be in five or ten years. You have to allocate funds for the NRC depending on the situation," he said.
The NRC list for Assam is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in the state from those, who illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

