Citizenship Amendment Bill is part of BJP's divisive agenda: CPI-M leader Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday criticised the BJP government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that the move was a part of the ruling party's divisive agenda.

"It is a part of the divisive agenda of the BJP. They are changing the base of the citizenship, which is the Constitution and want to connect it with the religion. It is really wrong. The people who have loyalty towards Constitution will oppose this Bill," she said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said: "When the Bill is tabled in Parliament, then we can say anything on it. For the Congress party, the national interest is primary. We will read the Bill and make sure that there is no loss to the Constitutional values."

In Lucknow, member of AIMPLB Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said: "It is an unconstitutional bill as no community or religion can be excluded from the law. So while Muslims have been excluded from this Amendment Bill, and therefore it is against the basic structure of our Constitution."

"At the same time, it is sending a very negative message at the international level. So the government should rethink and must include the word Muslim as well in the Bill," he added. (ANI)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries. (ANI)

