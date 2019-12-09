Citizenship Amendment Bill violates basic features of Constitution: RSP MP Premachandran

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party MP, NK Premachandran on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill violates the basic features of the Constitution.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Premachandran said, "This bill violates the basic structural features of the constitution envisioned in the preamble as the entitlement of citizenship based on religion is against the secular fabric of the country."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after opposition members vociferously opposed it.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced after a division with 293 members voting in favour of the bill and 82 against it. (ANI)

