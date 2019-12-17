Citizenship law has no impact on Indian citizens, balm to those facing persecution outside: WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive protest march against the amended citizenship law, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the law does not have any impact on Indian citizens and is only a balm to those facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

In a series of tweets, Dhankhar also urged the people to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood.

"Citizenship (Amendment) Act has no impact whatsoever on any citizen of India and none has anything to worry regarding this act. It is a balm to those who have faced years of persecution outside, have no other place to go except India. I appeal all to maintain peace, unity, brotherhood," he said on Twitter.

The Governor's tweet also holds significance as it comes ahead of a key meeting with Banerjee here today.

"I am optimistic that my meeting with Hon'ble chief minister today will address all her concerns and would also be enlightened by her point of view. Dialogue and communication at our level must take precedence as it is the quintessence of spirit of Constitution we all follow," Dhankar said.

He expressed confidence that the meeting will have immense benefit of inputs to allow synergy in work and salvage the situation in public interest.

"Chief Secretary message to my office yesterday "Will come tomorrow with DG in the second half after confirming the time with you." It has been well acknowledged. Will have immense benefit of inputs from them so that all work in synergy to salvage the situation in public interest," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister had on Monday spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee has said that she will not allow the citizenship law and the NRC to be implemented in West Bengal. (ANI)