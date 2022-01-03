Civic poll mandate satisfactory, still have one year to expand base in Tripura, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the party's polls performance in the recently concluded civic elections in Tripura was quite satisfactory and the party still has a year's time to expand its base in the state ahead of the next assembly polls.

Briefing the media persons in front of the temple of 14-deities at old Agartala, Banerjee lashed out at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb led BJP government in the state saying that BJP has become politically bankrupt in Tripura.

"In three months, TMC's vote share rose up to 20 per cent in Agartala Municipal Corporation. In other parts like Ambassa and Teliamura, we have secured 26 to 27 per cent votes which is quite satisfactory. We have a year to work on the organizational front," he said.



Banerjee also questioned the ruling BJP's devotion towards the Hindu religion. "I have come here to pray for the welfare of the people of Tripura. And, the BJP party workers are playing high decibel DJ music in front of the temple. In their attempts to downplay my visit, they are not leaving the deities as well," he stated.

Launching a scathing attack on Cheif Minister Deb, he said, "The Biplab Deb government is leaving no stone unturned to attack the TMC leaders. While the West Bengal government is bringing governance to the people's doorstep, the BJP government in Tripura has brought hooliganism to the doorsteps of the people. Come what may in our path, we shall work keeping our goal clear."

"They may have their machinery to vandalize party offices of opposition parties, target workers of opposition parties, but we shall work in our own way. I pray to God that this new year, a new dawn of development is ushered in for the people", he added.

Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders like Susmita Dev, Rajib Banerjee and TMC state steering committee head Subal Bhowmik. After his visit to the temple, he left for Teliamura, where he met a party worker and had lunch there. Later, he returned to Agartala and met another party worker at Bardowali. (ANI)

