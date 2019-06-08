Visuals of the clash near Gangarampur in South Dakshin, West Bengal.
Clash breaks out between police and BJP supporters in WB

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:32 IST

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): A clash broke out between the police and BJP supporters on Saturday afternoon in Gangarampur area here.
Many BJP supporters and one police sub-inspector sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The incident took place after police officials allegedly tried to stop the victory rally of BJP MP and state unit party president Dilip Ghosh, who won from Medinipur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
"We are carrying out "Nagrik Abhinandan Yatra" everywhere. They have voted for us and it is our responsibility to thank them. The police is not letting us carry out 'Yatras' anywhere. They have imposed Section 144. They are stopping us which is why clash broke out," Ghosh told ANI after the incident.
"TMC workers are taking this opportunity to attack us. Our workers and police officials sustained injuries. This incident took place due to autocratic behaviour of state government," he said.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had explicitly said that no victory rallies will be carried out across the state.
Following the Chief Minister's order, Ghosh took to Twitter and said that people have voted for BJP and they have the right to celebrate.
"Is she above law or are the rules only for BJP? We absolutely refuse to accept her whimsical & highhanded attitude. The people voted us to victory. We have earned our right to celebrate and we shall do so. She has lost it...," he tweeted.
In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous general elections. (ANI)

