Clear violation of law, but no action yet: Kapil Sibal on Anurag Thakur's 'goli maro' slogan

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Just a day after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur raised slogans of 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' during an election rally in Delhi, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that such slogans are clear violation of several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also claimed that the "BJP started these slogans".

"Their (BJP) people and ministers took out rallies and said Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko. I am shocked at the fact that the police, the Election Commission, the central government did not act on this slogan. Till date, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister have not given any statement on this. This slogan is a clear violation of various sections of IPC," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"These people can be prosecuted. But since this is coming from the government and the BJP, nobody is taking action against it. The given slogan has been used against people who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act," the Congress leader added.

Mos Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday had raised the controversial slogans at an election rally in Delhi's Rithala area on January 27. Assembly elections in Delhi are due on February 8. (ANI)

