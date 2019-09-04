Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Clearly an example of political vendetta: Tharoor on Shivakumar's arrest

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that the arrest of party leader D K Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case is "very clearly an example of political vendetta".
"This is very clearly an example of political vendetta because it's an action taken against an individual who has been cooperating throughout with all the investigative agencies, whose places have been raided multiple times, who has not hidden anything. The arrest is clearly seen as punitive... he has been cooperating with every inquiry," he told the media here.
Shivakumar was arrested on Tuesday evening. Karnataka Congress has called for statewide protests on Wednesday against the arrest of their party leader by the ED.
"How does the arrest actually help? It just sends a chilling signal to other opponents of the government... They don't like to hear any voice from the Opposition... The government has full authority to conduct any inquiry, whether it is CBI, ED or I-T.
"If somebody says that I want cooperate and will run away, then it will be a different thing. But since the beginning, everybody knew where Shivakumar and Chidambaram were. They have cooperated throughout the inquiry. Beyond that, raids have been conducted at their offices and houses. After that this, what is need to arrest them?" Tharoor said.
Asked about party leaders criticising him over his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said, "What I said is, our principle should be that we should understand why people voted for Modi. We got 19 per cent votes in 2014 and 2019. BJP, under Modi, got 31 per cent votes in 2014, 37 per cent in 2019. Many of these are people who used to vote for us, they have gone to BJP."
He added, "When you don't understand why they left, how can you bring them back? I said let's figure out. I'm not praising Mr Modi. I am saying let us understand why he attracted these votes. We must acknowledge what has been done right, point out mistakes and failings, and then do better ourselves."
On release of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Tharoor said, "When the government started on this exercise, they should have paid enough attention to due process. They should have paid attention to the difficulty Indian citizens have of establishing things like their birth, their residence and all.
"There are ministers in the government of the BJP over whom there have been controversies--over their date of birth, controversy over their educational qualifications because papers, certificates and so on are not unfortunately available in many Indian families the way they are in a western country."
Tharoor stated that the government is "betraying the Constitution which grants every Indian citizen certain rights." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:06 IST

MPs skip Naoroji's birth anniversary at Parliament House Complex

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Freedom fighter Dababhai Naoroji's birth anniversary at Parliament House Complex remained a dull affair on Wednesday as none of the 780 Members of Parliament of both the houses turned up to pay homage to the leader, who is fondly referred as "grand old man of Indi

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:02 IST

DK Shivakumar arrest: Violence breaks out during protest by Cong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Violence broke out here on Wednesday during protests by Congress workers against the arrest of their leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged case of money laundering.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:58 IST

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Wednesday refuted a media report which stated that Assam has been placed under protected area category following an uproar in the state on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that foreign journalists have been asked to leave the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:52 IST

Shivakumar has been persecuted actually, not prosecuted: Veerappa Moily

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday defended D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case saying he has been "persecuted actually, not prosecuted".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:38 IST

TMC leader Satabdi Roy returns money received from Saradha Group

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and famous Bengali actress Satabdi Roy has returned the remuneration that she received as brand ambassador from Saradha Group, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:36 IST

Delhi HC allows Kapil Mishra to withdraw petition challenging...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to withdraw his plea challenging his disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:34 IST

Haridwar: Students climb tower to demand elections in college

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) Sept 4 (ANI): Three students of a post-graduate college climbed a mobile tower here on Tuesday to press for their demand of an early student union election in their institute.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:28 IST

SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Madras HC CJ...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:27 IST

Mumbai: NDRF team deployed in Kurla as rains persist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In view of the rising water level in Mithi river due to excessive rainfall, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday were deployed at Bail Bazar in Kurla to avert any impending crisis the city may face.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:19 IST

J-K: Kashmiri youth who sustained injury during stone pelting in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A Kashmiri youth, who sustained injuries during a stone-pelting incident in Soura, died here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:18 IST

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah underwent minor surgery in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:17 IST

70 turtle hatchlings from two Assam temples released in Pobitora...

Pobitora (Assam) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): With Assam being home to 20 species of freshwater turtles and tortoises out of 29 species present in India, about 70 hatchlings of the Black Softshell and Indian Softshell turtles which bred in the ponds of two temples in Assam have been released in the Pobitora

Read More
iocl