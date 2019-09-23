MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI
Closed for years, temples, education institutions to be re-opened in J-K: MoS Reddy

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:24 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the survey will be conducted in order to re-open cinema theatres, temples and educational institutions which had been closed.
"We have constituted a committee to reopen schools which have been closed for many years. Around 50,000 temples were closed over the years, of which some were destroyed, and idols were defaced. We have ordered a survey of such temples and will re-open them. In Kashmir Valley, there is no cinema theatres and had been closed for 20 years. We are also thinking about reopening them. We will conduct survey of school, cinema theatres, temples and other things which are closed now," he told reporters in a press conference here.
"There is abundant government land available so those want to invest do not need to purchase lands. We will give them government land so that they can open institutions there. In the state, we are employing 5 people from every village on government posts. Army, Navy and Air Force are also planning recruitment drive. In Jammu and Kashmir, we are planning to open universities. We have decided to encourage tourism," he said.
The government had abrogated Article 370 last month which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The minister said that the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) will start an investigation into the money given by the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir but was not spent.
"ACB was not there in J&K and we have established the ACB. The government has given crores of money but it was not spent. ACB will start the investigation," he said.
Reddy said that whole nation including Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is the government's agenda.
"The Home Minister and Defence Minister have already cautioned Pakistan and terrorists. But we are very much alert about it...Whole nation including POK is on our agenda. As our leaders said I'm also saying we will sacrifice our life if required for POK," he said.
The minister also hit out at the Opposition parties questioning the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.
"Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders and other parties are speaking Pakistan language. Some of the political parties are speaking in support of Pakistan. We will give computers and Indian flag in hands of children in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
"India fought with Pakistan for four times and win. Pakistan is isolated in the world now. Prime Minister Modi put Pakistan in question in front of the world on the issue of terrorism. India's decision on Article 370 got support from all over the world including China and America," he said.
The minister said that strict action will be taken against those who burn the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir.
"There is no case against people who burn the national flag in J&K. In the coming days if anyone burns the national flag they will get the same treatment as per rules like in other states," he said. (ANI)

iocl