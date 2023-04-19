CM Adityanath directs UPPCL to ensure electricity supply amid increased demand in summer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given necessary instructions to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and Production Corporation (UPPCL) to ensure power supply in the state amid increased demand in summer, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

As per the instructions of the CM, UPPCL has also started the task of increasing power generation on a war footing, it said.

UPPCL Chairman M Devraj inspected the Jawaharpur Super Thermal Power Project on Tuesday and took detailed information about the on-site construction works of the project under construction and directed the officials to start production of one unit (660 MW) of the project by May 15, 2023, the statement said.



Addressing the officials, he said, "The demand for electricity will increase in summer. As of now, the demand for about 23000 mega-watt electricity is reaching the state. According to the increased demand, the availability of power in the state is ensured and power supply to all the areas as per the fixed schedule, it is necessary that the project should be completed on the scheduled dates and power generation should start".

It is noteworthy that Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd., which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd., is constructing this project.

"An expenditure of about Rs 10,500 crore is estimated on this. It has a generating capacity of 1320 MW (2x660). One unit will be synchronized for testing by 23rd April 2023. It will start production by 15 May 2023. The second unit of 660 MW is also likely to start production after about 6 months," the statement stated.

The chairman directed the officials of the Korean company Dushan Power System, which is responsible for the construction of the project complex, to speed up the construction of the project.

He also directed the Production Corporation officers to complete the project's work by monitoring daily. The Chairman directed to release of Rs 70 crore immediately to speed up the work. A review was also done with the concerned companies for coal supply to the project site through railways, it said. (ANI)

