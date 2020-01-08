CM can take away charge of CID but it is prerogative of cabinet , says Haryana Home Min Vij

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took away the charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from state Home Minister Anil Vij, he said that Chief Minister has full authority to do so but it is the prerogative of the Cabinet.

"Chief minister is supreme. He can take charge of the CID if he wants to. But, according to the law, cabinet meeting decides that...," Vij said while speaking to ANI.

"I have no issues with the bureaucracy. My work is to pull up those who are not working. This is my religion. I will continue to this till my last breath," he added.

This came to light after two changes were made on the two-state government websites--- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official website and the website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha displayed that "Criminal Investigation Department" among the 17 portfolios held by the Haryana Chief Minister and not by Vij. (ANI)

