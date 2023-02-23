CM Chouhan slams PCC chief Kamal Nath over his 'Madira Pradesh' remark, says 'Will not tolerate insult of state'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Targeting former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath over his 'Madira Pradesh' remark, Chief Minister Shivarj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that he would not tolerate the insult of Madhya Pradesh.

CM Chouhan said that the PCC Chief Kamal Nath has no attachment to the soil of Madhya Pradesh, its rituals, and its culture.

"He is not connected to the roots of the state, CM Chouhan said, adding that Nath is calling Madhya Pradesh a 'Madira Pradesh', it is an insult to the state. It is an insult to the 8.5 crore people of the state. It is an insult to the culture and traditions of the state," he said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are hardworking, honest, dutiful, and patriotic. Nath is insulting them. He should not hurt the people of the state like this. If you (Nath) are against us, then you can abuse us, but we will not tolerate the insult of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has made an excise policy then it has been made considering the public sentiments and by keeping in mind the respect of women. It has been formed to discourage intoxicants, Chouhan added.



Making an attack on Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "When You (Nath) were in power, you had decided at that time that liquor contractors would be able to open sub-shops. You had fixed an amount that after depositing certain crores of rupees contractors would open a sub shop."

CM Chouhan alleged that the Congress-led Kamal Nath government had made a policy to ease the liquor licence rules. He made provision for Liquor to be sold online, and there would be separate liquor shops for women. If your policy was made, it would have been made for the contractors. It was made under pressure, it was made according to contractors.

BJP's policy is to discourage intoxicants, to maintain the honour of women. Therefore, we decided that we will close all the Ahatas (places attached to liquor shops to facilitate drinking), Chouhan said, adding that Nath may oppose him but not insult Madhya Pradesh. Nath should have a sense of respect at least for Madhya Pradesh.

"Nath has insulted the state, the public will not tolerate it," Chouhan added.

On the Contrary, reacting to CM Chouhan's statement, Kamal Nath wrote on Twitter, "Shivraj ji, you have become a victim of hallucination. Earlier you said that you would ask a false question about the promissory note every day. But sometimes you ask questions and sometimes you forget. The question you asked today has nothing to do with the promissory note. This means that you are completely satisfied with the rest of the promises of the promissory note of the Congress."

Secondly, Chouhan objected to the word 'Madira Pradesh'. But it was he who had used this word for Madhya Pradesh. He was running a whole campaign for 'Madira Pradesh'. Emphasize the mind, everything will be remembered, Nath wrote.

Thirdly, the Shivraj government has almost doubled the number of liquor shops in the state by opening a joint shop of country-made liquor and foreign liquor. Your policy is clear that expensive rations and cheap liquor, he further wrote, elaborating that apologize to the people of Madhya Pradesh for your policy of door-to-door delivery of liquor. (ANI)

