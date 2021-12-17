CM Chouhan, Tomar attend MP BJP parliamentary committee meeting in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Members of the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary committee held an informal meet at a BJP MP Rakesh Singh's residence here in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who hails from the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh, were also present at the meeting on Thursday.

"Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Party meeting was held here on Thursday. It was an informal meeting, Chief Minister and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present in the meeting," said VD Sharma, President, BJP Madhya Pradesh.

"In the meeting, there was extensive discussion on development issues, the upcoming campaign of the organization and celebration of Kushabhau Thackeray's birth centenary year," he added. (ANI)