CM Dhami asks officials to prepare roadmap to enhance farmers' interest

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed the officers of the Irrigation Department at the secretariat to plan for the developmental roadmap for the next ten years by keeping in mind the farmer's interests.

"A committee should be constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Development Officers in the districts in which the officers of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department should be present. The Irrigation and Minor Irrigation Department should also work in coordination with Agriculture and Horticulture Department," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"All the departments have been instructed to prepare a roadmap for the next 10 years and what work can be done on the ground as a best practice by 2025," said CM Dhami adding that the "Irrigation Department needs special attention in hilly areas. Horticulture needs more attention to increase the livelihood of the people in the hilly areas. In order to double the GDP of the state in 5 years, all the departments will have to work fast."





The Chief Minister also directed the officers that Saung and Jamrani multipurpose projects are important for the state from the point of view of drinking water and irrigation. He said that the work related to the approval of the remaining Saung Dam drinking water project should be completed soon.

He further directed the Irrigation Department officers to ensure that the projects are not delayed, and if there is any problem, they should be brought to a higher level.

CM Dhami instructed the officers of the Irrigation Department to prepare a drainage plan for the urban areas of the state at the earliest and asked them to make sure that special attention is paid to water conservation. "More effective efforts are needed to increase the capacity of reservoirs," he said.

He also said directed that all the decisions taken in the meeting and the progress of the assigned targets be presented in the next departmental meeting. (ANI)

