MLA Pankaj Mishra's close associate Bachchu Yadav sent to 6-Days remand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] August 5 (ANI): A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Friday sent Bachchu Yadav to six days Directorate of Enforcement (ED) remand.

Bachchu is one of the close associates of Pankaj Mishra, the MLA representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier on Thursday, ED arrested Bachchu Yadav, a close associate of Pankaj Mishra who was arrested earlier by the agency, in connection with an illegal mining case in Jharkhand.

His residence and other locations have already been raided by the ED.

On July 8, ED conducted searches at 19 locations linked to Pankaj Mishra and his close associates Dahu Yadav and Bachchu Yadav in Sahibganj, Rajmahal, and Mirza Chauki.

On July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra, who is the MLA representative of Soren in his Assembly constituency Berhait.

Associate Dahoo Yadav had joined the investigation before the arrest of Pankaj Mishra. Afterward, he went incommunicado and didn't turn up despite a few notices from ED.

In the same case, Jharkhand CM's press advisor Abhishek Prasad is being grilled by the federal agency. He has been called to join the investigation on Friday for the third consecutive day. (ANI)