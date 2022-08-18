CM Jairam Thakur confident of breaking "alternate govt" trend in Himachal

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, while citing the instances of breach of jinx in the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said that the BJP will form the government in the hill state again which is slated to go to polls later this year.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal would change the trend of alternate governments in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Uttarakhand is our neighbouring state which went to polls recently. No government was repeated in the state since its formation, but history was changed. The same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana was a state where we faced difficulties in saving our deposits earlier. Manohar Lal Khattar is leading the government since 2014 there. Elections are due here and we will change the trend too."



The Chief Minister took a swipe at the Congress after two top leaders of the party joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Thakur said that Congress will be finished across the country.

"I welcome both of them to our party. It is a big message for the future. Just before the Assembly elections, top leaders of the Congress party have joined the BJP. It is clear that our party is moving forward strongly. Once our tenure is over, we will return to power in the state," he said.

"The future of BJP is bright. Congress will be finished in the entire country in the future. The way Congress faced a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, the way they lost in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where they could only win two seats out of over 400 seats, shows they are diminishing. However, the BJP formed its government in four out of the five states that went to the polls," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier today, Thakur said while inducting the Congress leaders into the party, "Congress' senior leader and working president Pawan Kajal, a two-time MLA from Kangra, has joined us, we welcome him. Lakhvinder Singh Rana, a two-time MLA from Nalagarh and Congress vice-president, has also joined us. The party will definitely benefit from them." (ANI)

