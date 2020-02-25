CM Kejriwal appeals for calm, asks for sealing Delhi borders

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for calm after violence erupted in the North-East district of the national capital and claimed the lives of seven persons, including a police head constable, as groups of anti and pro CAA protestors clashed in the area.

"I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in North-EastDelhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set on fire and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," he said while addressing a press conference

He also stressed upon sealing the Delhi borders stating, "MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests."

Briefing media about what transpired in between him and the MLAs of the affected area, the Delhi Chief Minister said he has given appropriate instructions to the Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service to bring back normalcy in the region.

"I have told hospitals to treat the injured immediately. Delhi Fire Service will coordinate with the Delhi Police in those areas where they are finding it difficult to enter," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the prevailing situation in the national capital at 12 noon today. (ANI)

