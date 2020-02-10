CM Kejriwal demands strict action against men who molested Gargi college students

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the molestation of women students during the annual cultural festival at Gargi College as "disappointing" and demanded strict action against the culprits.

"Misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is disappointing. This cannot be tolerated at any cost. The culprits should be caught and given strict punishment. The security of our children studying in colleges should also be ensured," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the Commission will issue a notice to both the Gargi College administration and the police to find out as to why no action has been taken in the matter of sexual harassment of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

Maliwal on Monday visited the college and spoke with the students. Later, she interacted with the media.

"We met many students at the Gargi College today who narrated horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held on February 6. Neither the college administration nor the police have taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place?" Maliwal told reporters here.

The Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of women students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

"We are inquiring into the matter. However, we have not received any complaint so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Atul Thakur.

While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus. (ANI)

