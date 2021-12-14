CM Kejriwal should fulfil his promises in Delhi before showing dreams to people of Punjab: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Moga (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he should fulfil his promises in Delhi before showing dreams to the people of Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Badal said, "Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfil his promises in Delhi before showing his dreams to the people of Punjab. The CM should spend more time in his own state rather than moving to other states before elections. Politics is just a business for Aam Aadmi Party."

The SAD MP claimed that Congress will lose badly in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and said that the party has not offered anything to the people except for announcements.



"The Congress will lose badly. The new chief minister (Charanjit Singh Channi) is in office for almost three months now, two more months are left. They have not offered anything to the people except announcements. CM Channi is more of a 'drama minister' than the Chief Minister. He runs a drama show," she said.

"When the farmers said that the farm laws are bad for them, the Bharatiya Janata Party kept on denying it. Lastly, after more than 700 farmers lost their lives during the protest, the government agreed to what the farmers have been saying for a long time. The government called the farmers names and tried to demean the farmers," Badal said slamming the party and added that the BJP will get a "big zero" in the Punjab elections no matter how much the party tries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a rally in Punjab's Moga to commemorate the completion of 100 years of its foundation. A huge crowd was seen on the occasion

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Punjab early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

